Protests Over Breonna Taylor Case Break Out in Dallas and Austin, Texas

Protests have broken out in Dallas and Austin, Texas, over the Breonna Taylor case where the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that no police officers were charged directly for the death of Taylor.

Protesters gathered in downtown Dallas and Austin on Wednesday night:

Austin police are arresting rioters who refuse to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IRN4EJvGqu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Large crowd of protesters are out in downtown Dallas demonstrating in response to the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky. | @utashorthorn pic.twitter.com/KtOZMUbO5b — Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) September 24, 2020

A large group of protesters hold a prayer outside of Dallas City Hall prior to marching. The group has gathered in response to the news around the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky. @UTAShorthorn pic.twitter.com/K1u0tabfPD — Elias Valverde (@elias_valverde) September 24, 2020

Tifa in Austin, Texas is losing their shit. pic.twitter.com/I9oCorK9Ga — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 24, 2020

The group is rounding onto Akard. pic.twitter.com/C2r6d0wDw9 — Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) September 24, 2020

Marching against traffic on Elm. pic.twitter.com/VmXi4vX08g — Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) September 24, 2020

AUSTIN – Currently in Austin, TX pic.twitter.com/vu4fNgtoyF — FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) September 24, 2020

The chants of the crowd nearly drown out the sounds of a helicopter hovering nearby. pic.twitter.com/IhnHpsQGKH — Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) September 24, 2020

A helicopter that’s been hovering above since before the march can be seen. So far there has not been a noticeable sign of DPD presence here on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ox6TQpeD8A — Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) September 24, 2020

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted one officer, Brett Hankison, for wanton endangerment for allegedly firing into neighboring apartments. Two other officers involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.