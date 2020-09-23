Protests Over Breonna Taylor Case Break Out in Dallas and Austin, Texas

Protesters Block Roadway in Austin, TX
John Binder

Protests have broken out in Dallas and Austin, Texas, over the Breonna Taylor case where the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that no police officers were charged directly for the death of Taylor.

Protesters gathered in downtown Dallas and Austin on Wednesday night:

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted one officer, Brett Hankison, for wanton endangerment for allegedly firing into neighboring apartments. Two other officers involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged.

