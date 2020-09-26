Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) warned Saturday that President Trump is counting on Judge Amy Coney Barrett to “swing the Court in his favor when he loses the election.”

“If this feels like it’s personal, that’s because it is. Americans don’t like to be cheated, and we’ve been cheated big time,” Warren said following Trump formally announcing Barrett as his nominee, accusing Republicans of making up a “brand new rule” in 2016 and going back on said rule ahead of the 2020 election:

Amy Coney Barrett will work to gut Roe v. Wade and the ACA, taking away health care coverage from millions of Americans—including those with pre-existing conditions. And make no mistake: Trump is counting on her to swing the Supreme Court in his favor when he loses this election. pic.twitter.com/cTpOHgintZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2020

Republicans, she said, are changing rules to “ram through” Trump’s nominee, declaring that the GOP has now “stolen” two seats.

“This kind of sleazy double-dealing is the last gasp of a desperate party that is undemocratically over-represented in Congress and in the halls of power all across the nation,” she said.

Warren also said it is the result of a “last gasp” of an extremist and corrupt Republican leadership that is “numb to its own hypocrisy.”

The Massachusetts senator echoed several of the talking points issued by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-CA), declaring that a solidly conservative court will make it harder for women and the LGBT to “find justice.”

Moreover, Warren proclaimed that Trump is “counting on his nominee to swing the Court in his favor when he loses the upcoming election.”

We need to “explore every option we have,” she continued, accusing Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of trying to break democracy and urging Democrats to “stay in this fight” and vote.