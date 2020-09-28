Queens, New York City, voters have received mail-in ballots marked for military use even though recipients never served in the armed forces, according to a Monday report.

Per the New York Post:

In recent days, several borough residents — including two Post journalists — have received forms reading “Official Absentee Military Ballot,” creating concern about whether their votes would be properly tallied. […] Beyond Sunnyside, non-service members also reported receiving the ballots in neighborhoods including Richmond Hill, Forest Hills and Astoria. Van Bramer, a Democrat, said the issue only adds to the worries in an already topsy-turvy election cycle that has seen an inordinate number of voters look to mail-in voting with the coronavirus pandemic raging on. […] Van Bramer said he was informed by the city BOE that the issue stemmed from a typographical error, wherein a dash meant to separate the words “absentee” and “military” was dropped.

“There’s just mass confusion about these ballots and what people are supposed to do with them,” Van Bramer told the Post. “People were already not trusting this process and they were already not trusting the Board of Elections to count the ballot right.”

“This apparent typo just has everyone confused and believing these are invalid ballots,” he added. “It’s absolutely outrageous that when everyone is watching them, they still screw up the most basic thing, which is printing the ballot correctly.”

The development is the latest in a string of concerning reports about voting by mail and possible election fraud.

On Sunday evening, an undercover Project Veritas video exposed an operative allegedly linked to to freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) bragging on Instagram of numerous ballots he acquired. President Donald Trump on Monday weighed in on the video, urging state officials to launch an investigation into the alleged ballot harvesting scheme in Minneapolis.

“This is totally illegal,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not???”

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Last week, Breitbart News reported that over 1,000 Virginia voters who sought an absentee ballot to vote received an additional ballot via mail.

“We knew the Democrats’ many last-minute changes to our election law would make our elections less secure, but no one could imagine voters receiving two ballots,” Virginia Republican Party chairman Rich Anderson said in a statement.