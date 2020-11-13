China Offers ‘Congratulations’ and Anoints Joe Biden for President

China congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday and declared him the winner of the 2020 U.S. election, observing the Communist dictatorship has a fond regard for the democratic process and respects “the choice of the American people.”

“We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing, referring to incoming vice president Kamala Harris, as AP reports.

China previously joined Russia and Mexico among a host of countries that had not directly congratulated Biden, even though they swooned at the prospect of “old friend” Biden getting across the finish line.

Chinese state media celebrates the return of “old friend” Joe Biden to power, reminiscing fondly about Biden’s “noodle diplomacy." https://t.co/MDwAFv5CaZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 13, 2020

Now Beijing has deemed it time to declare him the next occupant of the White House, as Wang gave no reason for the delay but said, “the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures.”

As recently as Monday China refused to call any winner of the 2020 contest, with Breitbart News reporting a foreign ministry spokesman saying “we noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory. We understand the presidential election result will be determined following the U.S. laws and procedures.”

In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Trump on Nov. 9, a day after the election.

Communist China swoons for China Joe! https://t.co/TKgYLOnsdF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 7, 2020

As China was declaring Biden the victor, so too was former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, as Breitbart News reported.

Blair rejoiced Thursday at the prospect of Joe Biden gaining the White House, championing his fellow globalist as just the person to unite the world while waving any doubts he will take office.