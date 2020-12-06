American Constitutional Rights Union President Lori Roman: Time to Stand Up to Coronavirus ‘Crisis Tyrants’

American Constitutional Rights Union (ACRU) president Lori Roman told The Kyle Olson Show this week it is time to stand up to the “crisis tyrants” using the coronavirus to impose restrictive orders that violate constitutional rights.

The ACRU has taken up the case of Rev. Dennis Jackman M.D., pastor of Community United Methodist Church in Pasadena, Maryland. Jackman was working at the church on a non-service day and opened the door to an agent of the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

Jackman was working alone at the church and allegedly not wearing a mask. He was cited for violating coronavirus orders. He was told the agent would return, and if the church was not in full compliance, it would be deemed an “unsafe facility” and “closed until the state of emergency has been terminated.”

Roman said the Maryland government has been encouraging residents to tattle on their neighbors they believe may be violating virus mandates, instead, a parishioner snitched on the government’s treatment of the pastor.

Dubbing the agents “crisis tyrants,” Roman said the action against Jackman was the same week Gov. Larry Hogan (R) released prisoners, citing the coronavirus.

“I just call it naming and shaming,” she said. “You have to call out these bureaucrats to make them stop.”

Roman said it is time for people to “stand up” and “live free. You’re a free people. Live free. Stand up to the crisis tyrants.”

She said the orders from Govs. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), and Gavin Newsom (D-CA), among others amount to “tyranny.”

“I am shocked at how many Americans think it’s okay. It’s not okay. There isn’t any virus that strips away our constitutional rights,” Roman told The Kyle Olson Show.

The efforts to impede our rights in the name of protecting us from a virus “is not to be tolerated in the United States of America.”

Roman argued those in power, “the elite,” and progressive activists and protesters, “They seem to do whatever they want.”

“It’s law-abiding citizens trying to make a living and go about their daily lives that are being harassed, threatened, arrested, and put under house arrest,” she said.

In Community United Methodist Church’s case, leaders have sought to repel the crisis tyrants through publicity, as opposed to legal action, Roman said.

She invited anyone being targeted with coronavirus orders to contact her organization at theacru.org for help.

The ACRU includes Edwin Meese III and Morton C. Blackwell as director, according to its website.

