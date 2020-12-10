Report: Lin Wood Claims Georgia Republicans ‘Are Not Going Back to the Polls’

L. Lin Wood reportedly said Wednesday that Republicans would boycott the Jan. 5 Senate runoff in Georgia — which would allow Democrats to win both seats and to take control of the Senate.

Wood reportedly told the New Yorker — a left-wing outlet — that Republicans would not “vote on a machine owned by China & on paper ballots likely falsified on Chinese paper produced in China.”

New: Lin Wood, in an interview for @newyorker, tells me: "Hundreds of thousands of GA patriots are disgusted w/ the GA Republican Party" & "are not going back to the polls to vote on a machine owned by China & on paper ballots likely falsified on Chinese paper produced in China." — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 10, 2020

He also said that “Hundreds of thousands of GA patriots are disgusted w/ the GA Republican Party.”

A week ago, Wood appeared to encourage Republicans not to vote in the runoffs.

President Trump disagreed openly with Wood — without mentioning him by name — in a speech in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday backing the campaigns of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue:

Now, a lot of people, friends of mine say, “Let’s not vote. We’re not going to vote because we’re angry about the presidential…” And they’re friends of mine. There are people that are great people. They’re real friends. And more than just two, there are numerous people. And it’s almost like a protest. But if you do that, the radical left wins. Okay? It was sort of an instinct of mind. You’re angry because so many votes were stolen. It was taken away. And you say, “Well, we’re not going to do it.” We can’t do that. We have to actually do just the opposite. We can’t do that. We can’t do that. We have to do just the opposite. If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win. They win. Georgia Patriots must show up and vote for these two incredible people. And I’m telling you, they’re two of the finest people you’ll ever meet. We can fight for the presidency and fight to elect our two great senators and we can do it at the same time. We’ll do it at the same time, it’s all right.

Wood has supported Democrats in the past, as Breitbart News has noted, though he says he is a Republican.

