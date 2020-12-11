‘Jericho Marches’ to Take Place Saturday in Contested State Capitols

A series of “Jericho Marches” is set to take place around the country at contested state capitols on Saturday with the main event being held in Washington, DC, at locations including the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, and the Department of Justice.

Those who take part in the marches are being asked to select one designated location for “you and your group to pray and walk around” by 9:00 a.m.

At 10:00 a.m., Alice Butler-Short of Virginia Women for Trump, Jo Reitkopp of California Women for Trump, and others will host the “One Nation Under God” Grassroots Rally at the Supreme Court, which includes an appearance from Lt. General Michael Flynn, who received a pardon from President Donald Trump late last month.

Following the event held at the Supreme Court with Flynn, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the “Let the Church ROAR!” prayer rally will be held on the National Mall. According to reports, the event will welcome national faith leaders, political leaders, and praise and worship musicians.

Flynn is also set to speak at this event, which includes appearances from My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell, pro-life activist Abby Johnson, talk show host Dennis Prager, Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Ali Alexander, and others.

According to the rally’s website, “ROAR!” Prayer Rallies and Jericho Marches will begin at 12 p.m. at state capitals in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona.

The march is being co-hosted by JerichoMarch.org, stopthesteal.us, the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, and Virginia Women for Trump.

For more information on the events scheduled to take place over the weekend, click here.