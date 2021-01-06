Watch: Protesters Destroy Media Crews’ Camera Equipment

People stand around media equipment destroyed by Trump supporters outside the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. - Donald Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy …
CAMILLE CAMDESSUS/AFP via Getty Images
John Binder

Protesters destroyed media outlets’ camera equipment following the “Save America” rally in Washington, DC, while others stormed the United States Capitol building.

In video footage posted to Twitter, protesters can be seen knocking down equipment from various media outlets in attendance at the rally where President Trump spoke on Wednesday morning.

The footage comes as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in protest against Democrat and Republican lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results against Trump’s wishes.

