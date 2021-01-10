Alleged Intruder Shot, Killed 3 Days After Being Released from Jail

A Miami, Oklahoma, resident shot and killed an alleged intruder Friday who had been released from jail three days earlier.

Tulsa World reports 30-year-old Roger Nelums was released from jail on Tuesday and was shot and fatally wounded Friday morning about 12:16 a.m.

The resident told police he first heard someone banging on his back door, then heard someone coming through a bedroom window.

The resident retrieved a shotgun and said he fired one shot when Nelums allegedly came at him.

Miami Oklahoma PD summarized the incident:

At approx. 0016 on 1-8-21 the resident at 906 B St NW heard someone banging on his back door. The resident was setting in his living room then heard commotion in a side room of his house. The resident stated he could hear someone climb thru the window of a back bedroom. The occupant stated he feared for his life and grabbed a shotgun to protect himself. The resident then stated a male subject came from his spare bedroom and approached him in his living room. The resident then fired one shot from his firearm and shot the male intruder.

Nelums was transported to a hospital and died around 1 a.m.

Joplin’s KSN reports the homeowner is not facing any charges in the incident.

