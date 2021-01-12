Rep. John Katko (R-NY) on Tuesday became the first Republican House member to come out in support of impeaching President Donald Trump over last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy,” Katko said in a statement obtained by Syracuse.com. “For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this president.”

