Democrat U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) pulled his mask down while on the House floor on Wednesday to sneeze into his hand.

Cicilline, an impeachment manager, was participating in the Democrats’ effort to impeachment President Trump for a second time.

As he was seated behind Rep. Yvette Clark (D-NY), who was speaking, Cicilline pulled down his mask and sneezed into his left hand.

He then put his mask back in place. Moments later, he left his seat. After returning, he put the same hand on Clark’s shoulder.

Several Democrats have called for financial penalties against members of Congress who do not wear a mask on the floor.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who recently announced she had contracted the coronavirus, blamed Republicans and said there should be “serious fines” for those who refuse to wear one.

“Additionally, any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be immediately removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms. This is not a joke. Our lives and our livelihoods are at risk, and anyone who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy,” she claimed.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) proposed a $1,000-a-day fine for members if they don’t comply.

“We’re done playing games. Either have some common sense and wear a damn mask or pay a fine. It’s not that complicated,” Dingell said, according to the Detroit News.

