Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Voting Tells Agencies to Push Vote-by-Mail, ‘Combat Misinformation’

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on “access to voting” on Sunday that instructs federal government agencies to promote voter registration, help Americans apply to vote by mail, and “combat misinformation,” among other measures.

The “Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting” reads like a Democratic Party wish-list of “reforms” that enshrines many of the practices that were adopted on a temporary basis during the pandemic-affected 2020 election. Its provisions include:

using federal agencies to promote voter registration;

using federal agencies to inform Americans about voting;

linking federal agency websites to state voter registration websites;

providing voter registration and vote-by-mail applications;

using “approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations” to register voters at federal agencies;

using identification documents issued by the agency to help people register to vote;

providing more multilingual services to potential voters;

giving public employees “time off to vote in Federal, State, local, Tribal, and territorial elections”; and

promoting voter registration for federal prisoners.

One provision states: “It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy.”

Legitimate (and accurate) news stories on the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, were suppressed by social media companies and mainstream media outlets during the 2020 election under the guise of fighting such “misinformation.”

The list of measures in the Executive Order parallels those included in Democrats’ legislation, H.R. 1, the “For the People Act,” which intends to override state measures that bolster ballot integrity. H.R. 1 recently passed the Democrat-run House.

The list also appears aimed at providing opportunities for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to pursue legal action against states that have photo identification requirements for voting, or that remove ineligible voters from the rolls.

