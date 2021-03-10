69-Year-Old Concealed Permit Holder Shoots Chicago Robber

A 69-year-old concealed carry permit holder shot a robbery suspect in Chicago around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

WGNTV reports the man was “on the 10600 block of South Leavitt Street” when three suspects approached and demanded he hand over his valuables. He pulled a handgun and shot one of suspects instead.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes the three suspects jumped in a car and fled the scene, only to crash a short time later “in the 8700 block of South Vincennes Avenue.” They were apprehended thereafter by police.

All three suspects were medically evaluated. The suspect whom the permit holder shot was wounded in the knee.

