Fifty percent of New Yorkers believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should not resign amid dueling accusations of sexual misconduct and his administration’s coronavirus nursing home cover-up, according to a Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday, down five percentage points from March 4, 2021.

In a poll released on March fourth by Quinnipiac University, 55 percent of respondents said Andrew Cuomo should not resign, five percentage points higher than Monday’s poll.

The Siena poll also discovered that 57 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with how Cuomo has addressed the alleged wrongdoing.

That poll number is better than his previous metric, when only 27 percent said that they were “satisfied with Governor Cuomo’s explanation and apology regarding the sexual harassment allegations made against him.”

Cuomo has declared his innocence in all instances. “I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that’s not easy to say. But that’s the truth,” he said.

Breitbart News reported on March 8 that New York State Attorney General Letitia James named two investigators to lead an “independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against the governor.”