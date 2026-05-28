Report: DOJ Launches Criminal Investigation into Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll

A criminal investigation has been launched by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into E. Jean Carroll, the sometime magazine columnist who accused U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, a report Wednesday set out citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

The probe is focused on whether Carroll committed perjury in testimony tied ​to two civil lawsuits she triumphed in against Trump – one linked ⁠to her allegations he sexually abused her in a New York department store and ​another over defamation in 2019, said the source as first reported by CNN.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and is still in legal battles with Carroll over the allegations. He has consistently maintained he never met his accuser in his life.

Reuters notes the launch of a probe, which is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, may not necessarily result in charges being brought against Carroll.

The department and Carroll’s lawyer ​Robbie Kaplan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As Breitbart News reported, a ​jury found in ⁠May 2023 that Trump had sexually assaulted the Elle magazine columnist and defamed her by lying, but did not rape her.

Another jury in ​January 2024 found he had defamed her and ordered him ​to pay $83.3 ⁠million in damages