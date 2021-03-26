Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), Iowa’s only remaining Democrat in Congress, has used the same exact statement for four months on the Democrats’ partisan effort to overturn the state-certified election of Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), her Iowa Republican colleague.

December was the last time Cindy Axne commented on Rita Hart and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) efforts to overturn the certified results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

The Congresswoman said, in her December statement, “It is clear that no Iowan should ever be told again that their vote won’t potentially make the difference in the outcome of an election,” the statement said, later adding, “Rita Hart has Constitutional and legal grounds to pursue that goal at the federal level.”

When asked about a statement from the Congresswoman in early March, CNN reported that Axne’s spokesperson pointed to the same exact statement released in December.

When asked Thursday, Ian Mariani, Axne’s communications director, provided The Daily Iowan with the exact same statement from December.

Breitbart News reached out to Axne’s office Friday for a new statement. Ian Mariani, the Axne Spokesperson, referred to a statement from the Congresswoman issued in December.

Breitbart News responded by requesting a new statement from the Congresswoman on the newest development, since the same exact statement has been “repeatedly issued for nearly four months straight. … Everyone from the Speaker to the White House to several of the congresswoman’s colleagues have issued new statements on this matter as it has progressed.”

Breitbart News did not receive a new comment at the time this article was published.

Recently there has been pressure mounted against the vulnerable Democrats and their efforts to overturn the election. There have now been multiple Democrats defecting from Pelosi’s partisan efforts, coming out with statements in recent weeks, as well as many Republicans and party leaders, including multiple editorial boards that are coming out against the overturning of the election.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) recently announced their “Exit List” of vulnerable Democrats and retiring Democrats they plant to put pressure on. Axne is a part of the list.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) set his sights on Davenport, Iowa, to support Miller-Meeks with a day full of public events to highlight Democrats’ partisan attempt to unseat her.