Joe Biden Says He’ll ‘Be in Trouble’ for Taking Too Many Questions from Reporters

President Joe Biden expressed concern he would “be in trouble” for going off script and taking too many questions from reporters on Tuesday.

Biden spoke at an event on the updated mask guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the progress made getting Americans vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The president answered three questions from reporters after his speech and as he was walking away from the podium, he was asked about India’s struggle with fighting the coronavirus.

“Look, I’m sorry. I’m going to — this is the last question I’ll take,” Biden said, returning briefly to the podium. “I’m really going to be in trouble.”

Biden has previously expressed concerns he could “get in trouble” from his staff or those close to him for talking too long, answering too many questions, or saying what he really thinks about an issue.

During his CNN town hall in February, Biden repeatedly noted he would “get in trouble” for his speech

“I’m going to get in trouble,” he lamented to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “I was supposed to only talk two minutes in an answer.”

“I’m going to say something that’s going to get me in trouble,” he said at another point when discussing the issue of race. “Which I couldn’t go through a whole show without doing that.”

At another point, he said he could “get in trouble here” right before saying the White House was “a little like a gilded cage.”