House Campaign Committees Continue Fighting to Out-Raise Each Other

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced Thursday it narrowly outraised the Republican National Campaign Committee (NRCC) in April, over a year from the midterm elections.

The DCCC outraised their Republican counterpart by $1 million in April. The DCCC reportedly raised $12.2 million, touting it as their largest April haul in history. The NRCC announced they also brought in their best off-year April fundraising numbers with over $11.2 million.

While the DCCC reportedly entered into March with $11 million in debt, they are now touting being debt-free.

In a press release, the committee said it has $32.1 million cash on hand, claiming it is “nearly three times the amount the DCCC held at this point in April of 2019.”

The DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) released a statement, saying the “Democrats have a clear priority”:

We’re focused on delivering significant relief to Americans so we can crush the COVID-19 pandemic. … “With Speaker Pelosi’s leadership, Democrats in Congress put cash in millions of pockets and got vaccines into millions of arms. While Republicans continue to fight one another over conspiracies and lies, the American people recognize that Democrats are fighting for them.”

However, the NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) released a statement on their numbers as well. With their constant high fundraising numbers, Emmer said, “Momentum continues to build for Republicans to retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi.”

The Republicans have affirmed how serious they are at taking back the House in the midterm elections by transferring $2 million to the National Republican Redistricting Trust to help with the redistricting fight.