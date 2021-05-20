The House Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), brought in more than $11.2 million for its best off-year April fundraising ever.

The NRCC, touting this as its best off-year April fundraising, said it has more than doubled what the committee was able to raise in the last cycle during the same month, according to a press release.

According to the NRCC, the campaign arm has more than $34 million cash on hand, which the party officials said is a 70 percent increase over the same point last cycle. The committee currently has no debt, Fox News reported.

The press release added that the “House Republicans are primed to retake the majority and fire Nancy Pelosi” in the upcoming midterm elections with their record-breaking campaign haul.

“Momentum continues to build for Republicans to retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi,” NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said in the statement regarding the committee’s fundraising numbers and targeting Pelosi’s job as speaker.

Emmer has added, “This record-breaking month speaks to the enthusiasm Republicans are seeing across the country to defeat Democrats’ socialist agenda.”

The Republicans are affirming how serious they are at taking back the House in the midterm elections. The NRCC said it will also help with the redistricting fight by transferring $2 million to the National Republican Redistricting Trust.

In the first full quarter kicking off the campaign cycle for the 2022 midterms, the NRCC had also announced a massive fundraising haul, showing it raised $33.7 million in the first three months of the year.

In contrast, the Democrats’ counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), narrowly outraised the NRCC, reportedly raising $34.1 million in the first quarter. The NRCC claimed it has zero in debt while the DCCC reportedly was $11 million in debt.