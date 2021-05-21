One-quarter of U.S. likely voters consider the Chinese coronavirus pandemic “already over,” a Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey, taken May 14 to May 16 among 1,531 likely general election voters, asked respondents, “When will you personally consider the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic over and go about life as usual?”

Just over a quarter, or 25.7 percent, said they believe the pandemic was at one time serious but now consider it “already over,” while 26.4 percent said they will consider it over “whenever the CDC/federal government says it is over.”

Another 19.6 percent said they will consider the pandemic over “when everyone has the opportunity to take the vaccine. Just over 17 percent said they are “not sure,” and 11.1 percent indicated they “never took COVID seriously”:

Our new @trafalgar_group @COSProject national #poll of likely ‘22 general election voters conducted May 14-16 shows a majority of Americans (56.4%) choosing to make their own decision about the end of the pandemic and returning to normal life. See report: https://t.co/qeHRI217Xs pic.twitter.com/7ha9TVsqPT — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) May 17, 2021

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.51 percent.

The survey comes on the heels of another Trafalgar Group poll examining public trust in Dr. Anthony Fauci, which found 42.2 percent indicating that their confidence in the White House chief medical advisor has declined. That number is 50.8 percent among Republicans, specifically:

The survey comes as the Biden administration continues its campaign to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, with far-left Democrats, such as Hillary Clinton, describing vaccination as the way to “get your life back”: