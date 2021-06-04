Poll: Majority of Arizonans Oppose Joe Biden’s Tax Plan

The Coalition to Protect American Workers released a poll Friday that found a majority of Arizonans oppose President Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Biden has proposed a series of tax increases to pay for his enormous infrastructure plan and other legislative initiatives.

The Coalition to Protect American Workers, headed by Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, said in a statement that the survey proves that Arizonans do not want Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to back Biden’s tax increases. Short said:

It’s clear that Arizonans do not want their newly elected Senators to support President Biden massive tax increases that will send American jobs overseas. Coming out of a pandemic is the worst possible time to inflict tax increases on hardworking Arizonans.

The survey found that 50 percent of Arizonans oppose Biden’s tax plan, while only 40 percent support it. The poll also noted that 41 percent strongly oppose the tax plan, compared to 25 percent that strongly support the tax increases.

The Biden tax proposals the Coalition polled include higher capital gains taxes, raising the state and local tax (SALT) for education, raising the corporate tax rate, and raising taxes to fund more IRS tax collectors.

Fifty-six percent of Arizona citizens oppose a capital gains tax raise, including roughly 60 percent of independents, while only 42 percent support raising that tax. Raising the SALT deduction to benefit wealthy states such as New York and California is also deeply unpopular with Arizonans.

The survey also found that nearly a majority of Arizona voters would be less likely to vote for Sinema and Kelly if they backed Biden’s tax proposals. This would have deep implications for the Democrats’ split 50-50 majority, as Kelly is up for reelection in 2022.

Public Opinion Strategies conducted the poll for the Coalition to Protect American Workers between May 15 to 1, polling 600 Arizona registered voters. The margin of error for the poll is four percent.