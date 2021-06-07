Seventy-eight percent of senior Capitol Hill aides believe Republicans will regain the House in 2022, up 12 percent from April, according to a poll released Monday.

The Punchbowl News poll also included responses by party, which showed 57 percent of Democrat Hill staffers believe Republicans will regain control.

Additionally, 99 percent of the Republicans on the Hill believe their party will regain control of the House, ending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) short four-year reign of trying to push through her radical, one-sided agenda.

In comparison, during an April poll from Punchbowl, an overwhelming majority (66 percent) also said they believe the Republicans will reclaim the majority, which includes 36 percent of Democrats respondents, who at the time believed they would lose the House majority.