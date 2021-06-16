CLAIM: President Joe Biden said supporters of former President Donald Trump “killed a police officer” after they stormed the Capitol on January 6th to protest the certification of the election.

VERDICT: FALSE. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day after defending the Capitol during the January 6 assault according to the medical examiner report released in April. The medical report said that Sicknick suffered two strokes at the base of his brainstem as a result of a blood clot in an artery.

Biden made the assertion during a press conference after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, rejecting the comparison the Russian president made between the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny to the United States government persecuting January 6th rioters.

“It’s one thing for literally criminals to break through, cordon, go into the capitol, and kill a police officer and be held unaccountable, than it is for people objecting and marching on the Capitol and saying, ‘You are not allowing me to speak freely … they’re very different criteria,” Biden said.