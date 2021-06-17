Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation Thursday exempting Texas-made suppressors from federal regulations and controls.

The bill, H.B. 957, not only exempts Texas-made suppressors from federal regulation but from registration requirements as well.

The text of H.B. 957 says, “A firearm suppressor that is manufactured in this state and remains in this state is not subject to federal law or federal regulation, including registration, under the authority of the United States Congress to regulate interstate commerce.”

KSAT reports Abbott signed other pro-Second Amendment bills Thursday morning as well, including a “Second Amendment Sanctuary Act.” That Act bars the in-state enforcement of certain federal gun controls.

He also signed S.B. 20, which prohibits “hotels from disallowing guests to store a firearm or ammunition in their rooms, or carry a gun or ammunition directly from their vehicle to their room.”

Abbott’s signature of H.B. 957 came a day after he signed constitutional carry legislation into law, thereby removing the cumbersome demand that law-abiding citizens get a permit from the government before exercising their right to bear arms.

