Gov. Abbott Signs HB1927: Makes Texas 21st Constitutional Carry State

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed HB 1927 into law Wednesday, making Texas the 21st constitutional carry state in the union.

The Texas Tribune reported the constitutional carry law will go into effect September 1, 2021, allowing law-abiding residents 21-years-old and older to carry a handgun for self-defense, without first getting a permit from the government.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) spoke out against constitutional carry after Abbott signed the bill:

The permitless carry bill will cause more violence and loss. Despite overwhelming support for common-sense gun violence prevention legislation like universal background checks, Texas Republicans, led by a cowardly governor, are more interested in groveling for the gun lobby’s attention than they are in preventing gun violence and honoring victims and survivors in El Paso and across Texas.

On April 28, 2021, Breitbart News reported Abbott’s pledge to sign constitutional carry if it reached his desk.

The Tribune notes that the Texas House passed HB 1927 on March 21, 2021, and the Texas Senate passed it on March 22.

This makes Texas the 21st constitutional carry state. The other 20 states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

