A prominent Republican member of the Pennsylvania State Senate said on Monday he wants a full audit of the 2020 election in the state, similar to the ongoing Maricopa County audit ordered by the Arizona State Senate.

The Hill reported:

Pennsylvania state Sen. David Argall (R), who heads the Senate State Government Committee that has oversight of election administration, told reporters he supports another look at the Pennsylvania results. “It’s a very careful recount, forensic audit, so yeah, I don’t see the danger in it,” Argall said during a forum with reporters from Spotlight PA, a consortium of media companies from across the state. “I just think that it would not be a bad idea at all to proceed with an audit similar to what they’re doing in Arizona.” Argall, a political scientist who teaches at Penn State Schuylkill, acknowledged two other audits of Pennsylvania’s votes that have already taken place and which confirmed President Biden’s victory in the perennial swing state.

Joe Biden was certified the winner of the November 3, 2020 election in Pennsylvania over Donald Trump by less than 81,000 votes, Politico reported, 1.2 percent of the 6.8 million votes cast in the state. Biden was awarded Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes, a significant part of the 306 Electoral College votes counted for him in the January 6 Joint Session of Congress. Two hundred and seventy Electoral College votes are needed to win the presidency. Former President Trump received 232 Electoral College votes.

Pennsylvania was one of several key battleground states in which Biden was certified as the winner over Trump by very narrow margins. The results in these states have remained controversial because two controversial Mark Zuckerberg-funded non-profits spent millions of dollars in those states to privately fund election administration, as Breitbart News reported:

Private funding of election administration was virtually unknown in the American political system until the 2020 presidential election, when Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated $350 million to the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), which provided funding to county and municipal governments around the country for election administration, and $69 million to the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), which provided funding to 23 state governments, primarily through the Secretary of State’s office, also for the funding of election administration.

As Breitbart News reported, Pennsylvania received a disproportionate percentage of the $419 million donated by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan and spent by the CTCL and CEIR in 2020.

“Pennsylvania. . . received $35.2 million from CTCL ($22 million) and CEIR ($13.2 million),” Breitbart News reported, which represents 8.4 percent of $419 million. Pennsylvania’s population in 2020 was 13 million, or 3.9 percent of the 331 million population of the United States.

The Arizona State Senate audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results began on April 23. The audit has been under constant criticism from establishment media and Democrat politicians. The audit’s final report is expected to be released in August.