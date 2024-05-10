Record-Setting Migrant Arrests Continue in Canadian Border Sector

The escalation of migrant arrests in the Swanton Sector continues with back-to-back weekly records in April. The sector located along the U.S.-Canada border continues to experience record-shattering migrant apprehensions — month after month.

This week, Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia reported his agents arrested 492 migrants during the week of April 28 to May 4. This record-shattering number of arrests exceeded the total number of migrants detained in the sector that covers eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire during the entire Fiscal Year 2021 — the year President Joe Biden took office.

Garcia reported that the previous weekly record came just one week earlier when Swanton Sector agents arrested 220 migrants during the week of April 22.

Swanton Sector continues to encounter an unprecedented number of undocumented migrants. During the week of April 22nd, Champlain Border Patrol Agents apprehended a total of 220 subjects, the highest number ever encountered in a single week in Swanton Sector history. pic.twitter.com/ckwQCGnHhs — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) April 30, 2024

According to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas, during the month of April, agents in the Swanton Sector apprehended nearly 1,500 migrants, more than double the apprehension of only 676 migrants in April 2023. Year-to-date totals for Swanton stand at more than 6,600 migrants, up nearly 100 percent over last year.

Border Patrol Agents responded to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report of 3 subjects walking towards Highgate, VT. Agents located and apprehended 3 Mexican nationals attempting to avoid detection. Thank you RCMP for assisting to protect the Northen Border! pic.twitter.com/9yOiPctxsr — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) April 29, 2024