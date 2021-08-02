Bipartisan ‘Infrastructure’ Bill Defines ‘Gender Identity’ as Protected Class 

The bipartisan “infrastructure” bill Breitbart News released Sunday night includes “gender identity” as a protected class.

On page 2149, the bill reads:

No individual in the United States may, on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, or disability, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity that is funded in whole or in part with funds 16 made available to carry out this title [emphasis added].

It should be noted that President Biden’s 2021 coronavirus package, the American Rescue Plan, does not include the phrase “gender identity.”

National Public Radio (NPR) defines gender identity as “one’s own internal sense of self and their gender, whether that is man, woman, neither or both. Unlike gender expression, gender identity is not outwardly visible to others.”

“Issues of equality and acceptance of transgender and nonbinary people — along with challenges to their rights — have become a major topic in the headlines,” NPR continues.

The biological genders, male and female, have been under assault during the Biden administration.

Breitbart News reported Sunday the left-wing American Medical Association’s (AMA) Board of Trustees kept busy during the summer crafting a resolution in favor of removing the terms “male” and “female” from birth certificates, claiming evidence of an individual being born is the only information necessary.

In May, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will interpret sexual discrimination in federal healthcare rules to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

The announcement reflected a reversal of the judgment by HHS under former President Donald Trump’s administration to restore the biology-based, male-female definition of sexual discrimination in federal healthcare regulations.