Alleged Burglar Enters Backdoor, Dies from Shotgun Blast

AWR Hawkins

An alleged burglar in Webster Groves, Missouri, entered the backdoor of a residence yesterday and died after the homeowner shot him with a shotgun.

KSDK reports that the incident occurred around 2:50 a.m.

The homeowner grabbed shotgun and confronted the suspect, telling him to leave. The suspect allegedly refused to comply so the homeowner shot him.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

KMOV notes that Greg O’Brien, a nearby neighbor, agreed with the homeowner’s actions.

O’Brien said, “I would have done the same. That’s the first thing I did when I heard my dogs go crazy, I grabbed my handgun.”

