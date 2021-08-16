President Joe Biden broke his campaign promise of taking responsibility and not blaming others by looking to shift blame for his botched withdraw from Afghanistan onto former President Donald Trump.

During the 2020 presidential election campaign trail, Biden said in a tweet, “I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others.” He also added that following that would be “unlike this president,” meaning Trump at the time.

Biden also admittedly said that the president’s job is not about himself but the people he is supposed to serve — the American people:

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2020

However, an Axios article, which was last updated on Sunday, titled “Biden blames Trump for Afganistan bedlam,” talked about Biden going back on his promise to take responsibility for his actions and instead, blaming someone else, Trump, which Biden said he would not do.

The article explained, “Biden on Saturday doubled down on his long-standing rationale for withdrawing the U.S. military from Afghanistan as the threat of Kabul falling to the Taliban looms large.”

The Axios article added, “Biden blamed his predecessor, former President Trump, for empowering the Taliban and leaving them ‘in the strongest position militarily since 2001.'”

On Sunday night, Sean Parnell, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, and an Army veteran tweeted a side-by-side comparison of Biden’s tweet and the Axios article, saying “How it started” versus “How it’s going.”:

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/v3JsKrYGlu — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 16, 2021

Trump released a handful of statements over the weekend criticizing Biden’s failed withdrawal. “Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next?” Trump asked in one of his statements. “Someone should ask him if they can find him.”

