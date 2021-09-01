Poll: Biden’s Approval at 44 Percent in New Hampshire

New Hampshire registered voters put President Joe Biden’s approval underwater in the latest poll, bearing the brunt of the blame from the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and leaving Americans behind.

Forty-four percent of Granite State voters approve of Biden, compared to the 55 percent who disapprove of Biden’s job as president.

The poll was taken from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center after Kabul fell to the Taliban, a jihadist organization.

Biden receives these terrible poll numbers from an almost even group of respondents: 34 percent registered Democrats, 33 percent registered Republicans, and 33 percent registered undeclared voters.

The same poll in June, from the survey center in New Hampshire, showed Biden at 49 percent approved, and 49 percent disapproved.

“President Joe Biden’s job approval is collapsing in New Hampshire, putting Democratic incumbents in jeopardy,” said Neil Levesque, the executive director at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. Biden also bears the most the blame out of all of the former presidents. Forty-four percent say the current situation in Afghanistan is Biden’s fault. This is while his predecessors, former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, only hold 27, 4, and 13 percent of the responsibility, respectively. “Biden’s job approval has steadily declined since he took office in response to several challenges. In this poll, he is bearing the responsibility for the current situation in Afghanistan… more than his predecessors,” Levesque added. Fifty-eight percent of the respondents also agreed that “It was about time to go, but more time and effort should’ve been taken to ensure Americans and allies could get to safety.”

Sixty-two percent also said they believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, with only 28 percent saying it is on the right track.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll was taken online with 1855 New Hampshire registered voters. The data was collected from August 24 to 26. The overall margin of sampling error is +/- 2.3 percent, having a confidence interval of 95 percent.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.