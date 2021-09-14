Democrats Urge President Biden to Nominate Another ATF Director

In the wake of the failed nomination of David Chipman, Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to put forward another individual for ATF director.

Breitbart News reported that Biden withdrew Chipman’s nomination Thursday, while subsequently blaming Republicans and promising to continue the pursuit of more gun control. The Hill responded to the downfall of Chipman’s nomination by noting that the gun control lobby spends “tens of millions” of dollars on elections and still loses.

Politico reports that Democrat “centrists” in the Senate are calling on Biden to put forward another nominee.

For example, Sen. Angus King (I-ME), the senator who played a crucial role in the demise of Chipman’s nomination, made clear Monday he wants another nominee put forward and confirmed.

King said, “I hope it will be an ATF professional. And I would be delighted and I am very much [for it]. And I have a couple names.”

And Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) says the ATF “absolutely” needs a director.

Politico responded to the claim that Republicans sunk Chipman’s nomination by noting, “Chipman, and any other nominee, could be confirmed by the Senate if Democrats stuck together.”

