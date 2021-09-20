Women’s Health magazine’s most recent cover shows a photograph of Vice President Kamala Harris with her husband, Doug Emhoff’s, arm around her and a red circle surrounds his hand.

“What Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff’s Body Language Reveals About Their Relationship,” the headline reads.

Women’s Health magazine affectionately refers to the couple as “Douglas” and “Kamala” in the publication’s glowing piece.

Cole, Douglas’s son and Kamala’s stepson, who was grown when the power couple met, said “the couple is still in the honeymoon stage eight years after meeting.”

“Doug and Kamala together are like almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley,” Cole told The New York Times.

The vice president doesn’t seem to have achieved her mission of finding out the root causes for hundreds of thousands of people streaming across the U.S. southern border. And she has yet to address the Biden administration abandoning Afghan allies to the Taliban, including girls and women who will now be living under Islamic Sharia Law. But the media has her on a celebratory pedestal.

“I’m like, ‘When is this going to wear off?’” Cole said.

The magazine answered:

Well, if you ask body language expert Karen Donaldson (and you should), that lovey-dovey stuff won’t be wearing off any time soon. The couple’s been smitten since they met on a blind date in 2013. Doug was so into Kamala following their first encounter that he emailed her his availability for the next few months. Apparently, the then-Attorney General of California was able to pencil him in at some point since they tied the knot the following year in Santa Monica. Kamala’s sister, Maya, officiated. Since then, Kamala has been inaugurated as VP and Doug’s left his job at his law firm to teach a course on entertainment law at Georgetown University. Still, despite packed schedules, they make time to tell each other how proud they are of their accomplishments.

“You know, my husband and I look at each other, and I say, you know, ‘You’re the second gentleman of the United States.’ He says, ‘You’re the vice president of the United States.’ We both kind of smile, then we get back to work,” Kamala told Savannah Guthrie on the TODAY show earlier this year.

Donaldson says in the article that even if the couple has become more private during their stay at Number One Observatory Circle “it doesn’t mean the pair aren’t any less googly-eyed for each other.”

A photo in the article of Harris’ inauguration “is full of love.”

“Kamala and Douglas are solely focused on each other. Their bodies are fully facing each other and their eye contact excludes the world and only includes one another,” Donaldson says.

The VP is “truly in love,’’ the expert said.

An analysis is made of a photo of the couple at a beach.

“Kamala has her hand on Douglas’ chest which can be read as a connection gesture or an act of possession,” Donaldson says, adding Harris is “communicating to onlookers that Doug is her love and she wouldn’t have it any other way. On Doug’s end, his arms around Kamala’s shoulders and waist point to his pride in being a source of stability for her if she needs it.”

“Both Kamala and Douglas are fully engulfed in truly enjoying the moment and having fun,” Donaldson says.

