Only 45 percent of Americans trust President Joe Biden to provide accurate Chinese coronavirus information, according to a Tuesday poll by Axios/Ipsos.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they have little or no trust in Biden to provide accurate coronavirus information.

The numbers are a reversal from January, when 58 percent trusted Biden on coronavirus and 42 percent did not. Biden has also dropped 11 points among Democrats, and 17 points with independents. Republicans have dropped 10 points.

Americans are also trusting the media less about coronavirus. Only 45 percent trust establishment news networks. Forty-one percent trust establishment national newspapers, and 34 percent trust establishment cable news.

The Axios/Ipsos poll comes after a Monday Rasmussen presidential tracking poll revealed Biden has an overall approval rating of 40 percent. Only 21 percent “strongly” approve of Biden and 50 percent “strongly” disapprove.

The Rasmussen poll was the second lowest approval rating for Biden. The lowest was an Economist/YouGov poll, which marked the president at 39 percent on September 8.

Biden’s failing numbers are the result of independents growing increasingly unhappy with Biden’s coronavirus diktats.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden scolded 80 million Americans who remain unvaccinated, declaring they risked the lives of “all of us.”

Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted September 24–27 with 1,105 respondents. The margin of error is 3.2 percent.

