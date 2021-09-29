A majority of voters say people should not lose their job over rejecting vaccine mandates, including a majority of independents, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked, “Do you believe Americans should lose their jobs if they object to taking the COVID-19 vaccine?”

Across the board, 65 percent said “no,” Americans should not lose their jobs if they reject the vaccine, while 22.2 percent said they should. Over 12 percent remain unsure.

The vast majority of Republicans, 83.5 percent, do not believe Americans should lose their job for rejecting the vaccine — a sentiment held by 63.6 percent of independents and plurality of Democrats, 47.9 percent. However, over one-third of Democrats believe that Americans should lose their job for rejecting the vaccine — the highest “yes” percentage of all groups:

“Washington, DC is making it clear the mandates are not about immunity but about conformity,” Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said in a statement.

“As our own government continues to release conflicting info about the effectiveness of vaccines and the benefit of natural immunity, more and more Americans are standing up against the forced vaccination of American workers,” he continued, adding, “The message here is clear: your livelihood should not be put at risk because you don’t want the vaccine.”

The survey, taken September 17-19, 2021, among 1,097 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.96 percent.

The results of the survey from Trafalgar Group, known as one of the most accurate pollsters of the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections, and the Convention of States Action stands in stark contrast to the Fox News poll released this month, which shows voters favor vaccine mandates for teachers and government workers, as well as vaccine mandates or mandatory testing requirements for private businesses with over 100 employees. The seemingly contradictory findings of both surveys could be rooted in the way the questions are asked, as Fox News’s poll simply asked if Americans supported the mandates without mentioning job loss.