Donald Trump’s Favorability Rating at All-Time High in Iowa Poll

Former President Donald Trump’s favorability rating in Iowa has reached an all-time high, the Des Moines Register reported Monday.

According to the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 53 percent of Iowans have a favorable view of Trump and 45 percent have an unfavorable view. Two percent of those polled are not sure how they feel about the former president.

The poll reportedly marks his highest rating in the state since January of 2018. Before his current results, “the percentage of all Iowans who viewed him favorably topped at 50 percent” in March of 2020, which was earlier in the pandemic.

The survey results were not as positive for President Joe Biden, who scored his lowest marks among Iowans since polling began, according to the report.

“At a time when Iowans’ favorable feelings for Trump have reached new heights, favorable feelings toward Trump’s 2020 and potentially 2024 election opponent, Joe Biden, have reached new lows,” the report states. “Thirty-seven percent of Iowans have favorable feelings toward the president, and 61 percent have unfavorable feelings, his worst marks in seven Iowa Polls dating to 2012.”

Iowa Republicans’ view of Trump has not notably changed since his time in office, and the “vast majority” still have a favorable view of him. Ninety-one percent of Republicans in the Hawkeye State have a favorable view of him and 7 percent have an unfavorable view. Two percent are undecided.

“Those marks put Trump in league with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is viewed favorably by 90 percent of Iowa Republicans. And it surpasses Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is viewed favorably by 81 percent of Iowans,” according to the report.

Unsurprisingly, the good will does not spread to Iowa Democrats, 99 percent of whom have an unfavorable view of Trump. Only one percent view him favorably.

Among independents, 48 percent view him favorably and 49 percent do not — 3 percent are undecided.

The Register’s poll results come just as Trump is set to return to Iowa on Saturday to hold a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. According to the publication, it will be the first time he has returned to the state since the 2020 election.

“It’s his most overt entrée back into Iowa politics,” according to the report.

The poll of 805 Iowa adults was conducted from September 12 to 15 by Selzer & Co. The results have a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.