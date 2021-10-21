Chicago Policeman Accidentally Shoots Two Officers During Traffic Stop

A Chicago police officer accidentally shot and wounded two fellow officers during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The Chicago Tribune reports the traffic stop was part of a homicide investigation. There was some type of altercation as officer’s surrounded the suspects’ vehicle and one officer accidentally discharged his firearm.

Newsweek notes the accidental shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said, “One of our officers who has his handgun out during this struggle has an accidental discharge of his weapon, lightly striking two of our officers.”

One of the wounded officers was shot in the arm, the second was shot in the shoulder.

Brown pointed out that only one round was accidentally discharged and it is believed that it went through one officer then struck the second.

The officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Both individuals inside the suspect vehicle were arrested.

