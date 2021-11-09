Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 7: Reconciling Our Racist Roads with Mayor Pete, Guest: Peter Navarro

Who knew that American roads are racist?! On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow discusses Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s efforts to fix America’s racist roads. It’s all part of President’s Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. And, oh yeah, let’s shut down another oil pipeline while we’re at it! Also, Alex explains how current and proposed vaccine mandates continue to wreak havoc from coast to coast, and the Rittenhouse trial has taken a major turn. Then Peter Navarro, the former White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy for President Trump, joins the podcast to give his firsthand account of what it was like dealing directly with Dr. Faucistein during the pandemic and what the perils continue to be with China and COVID.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.