LAPD Advises City Residents to ‘Cooperate and Comply’ with Robbers

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) tweeted a release Tuesday advising city residents to “cooperate and comply” when being robbed.

The release begins:

Due an increase in violent street robberies, Robbery-Homicide Division has become aware of an ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies. Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business….These crimes have occurred throughout the City of Los Angles as well as neighboring cities. Different suspects have been identified and arrested for these types of crimes.

LAPD then uses the release to outline seven points conveying the department’s advice for what city residents ought to do in response to the robberies.

Point five on the release says, “If you are being robbed, do not resist the robbery suspects; cooperate and comply with their demands. Be good citizens.”

California is one of the most stringently gun-controlled states in the Union. The state has had universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban since the 1990s.

Moreover, the state limits the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, requires law-abiding citizens to show “good cause” in order to be approved for a concealed carry permit, bans campus carry for self-defense, bans K-12 teachers from having guns for classroom defense, has a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, has gun registration requirements for law-abiding citizens, has a red flag law, and the state also has a ban on “high-capacity” magazines (which is currently being litigated).

Additionally, California has ammunition controls which include background checks for ammunition purchases and said purchases to in-state ammunition dealers who are approved by the state.

In spite of all the gun and ammunition controls, Los Angeles is seeing “an increase in violent street robberies.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.