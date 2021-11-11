Alleged Intruder Shot After Advancing Toward Armed Homeowner

An alleged intruder broke into a Sedalia, Missouri, home Wednesday and was shot after advancing toward the armed homeowner.

The alleged intrusion occurred “early Wednesday morning,” KMZU reported.

The homeowner heard noises, grabbed a gun, and searched the house, the Kansas City Star noted. He found the alleged intruder and told him to leave but police said the suspect “advanced towards” the homeowner instead of retreating.

The homeowner shot the suspect and he fled.

The Associated Press identified the alleged intruder as 52-year-old Daniel Schnack.

Schnack was arrested at Bothwell Regional Health Center, where he went to get treatment for his gunshot wound, KMZU reported.

