Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 10: Determination and Leadership with Guests: Ann Coulter, Jocko Willink

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow again dives into the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Also up for discussion: the rise of Covid rates in certain states; President Joe Biden talking about legendary baseball pitcher Satchel Paige and taking advice from his son, Hunter; Vice President Kamala Harris’ using a new accent; border crossers who are not from Mexico or Central America being apprehended; and the miracle story of a 21-week-old newborn baby surviving. Then, two guests, author and columnist Ann Coulter and author and former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, both join Alex to talk about the Rittenhouse trial, Big Tech, illegal immigration, Afghanistan, and what it means to be a leader.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

