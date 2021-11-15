Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 11: America’s Problem Is You (According to the Biden Administration), Guest: Jack Posobiec

The Brandon administration has finally figured out what the real problem is with this country: It’s you! On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow covers how the left is blaming everything and everyone (except for President Joe himself) for our record inflation, supply chain issues, etc. Plus, the COVID-1984 dystopia continues. Alex shares a story of epic anti-science mask shaming. Meanwhile, coronavirus (and authoritarianism) is spiking around the world. Jack Posobiec from Human Events joins the podcast to talk about the Rittenhouse trial and the potential for violence if there is an acquittal. Then, Jack and Alex discuss the latest reports of infighting among top Biden administration officials.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

