Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 12: Sheriff Joe Is Back and Zooming with Xi, Guest: Mike Cernovich

Don’t worry about Biden getting the job done. He’s “Sheriff Joe” again — at least according to Jen Psaki. On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow covers President Biden spending his evening virtually meeting with Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping after spending his day holding a signing ceremony/victory lap for the infrastructure bill that included Vice President Kamala Harris being incorrectly introduced as “Heather Kurtenbach.” Plus, the White House struggles to deal with leaked stories of dysfunction within the VP’s office. Alex also breaks down the pathetic closing argument from the prosecution team in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. And later, Mike Cernovich joins the podcast to discuss the Rittenhouse trial, how the right can effectively beat the left, and why Attorney General Merrick Garland is acting like a human rights abuser.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

