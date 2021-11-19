Vice President Kamala Harris avoided sharing her reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday.

The Vice President ignored shouted questions about the verdict from reporters as she traveled to Ohio to promote the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill.

She toured the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #189 hall with workers, and delivered a speech, but did not mention the “not guilty” verdict delivered by the jury.

President Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Friday that he shared the sentiments of those who were “angry and concerned” by the verdict.

Harris also declined to comment on the trial as it was still underway, telling reporters on Tuesday the focus should be on the “facts and the evidence” of the case.

“As a former courtroom prosecutor, I can tell you that the focus should be on the facts and the evidence in the case, and I’m not going to comment on either.”

But Harris was more forthcoming about her opinion of the incident during the 2020 campaign.

In August 2020, she described Rittenhouse as “a shooter who was arrested for murder.”

“Make no mistake we will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice,” she said to reporters.