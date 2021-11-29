NY Defund Police Gubernatorial Hopeful Has NYPD Protective Detail

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during the State of Emergency rally calling for justice in the shooting of Breonna Taylor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in New York.
AP Photo/Kevin Hagen
New York gubernatorial hopeful and defund police proponent Jumaane Williams (D) enjoys an NYPD protective detail.

Williams also “lives on a military base that provides around-the-clock security,” FOX News reported.

The military base, Fort Hamilton, requires “anyone who steps foot on the garrison…[to] go through security checkpoints and submit to a background check,” the New York Post pointed out.

An official who spoke to the Post described Williams’ living arrangement, saying, “These aren’t apartments listed on Zillow. It’s essentially a gated community with stunning waterfront views protected by tanks and soldiers with M16s.”

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 9: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at a protest for police reform on June 8, 2020 in New York City. protesters are demanding 'specific, tangible, and impactful changes' to the NYPD. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Williams was elected as a New York City public advocate in 2019.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rally with Democratic NYC Mayoral candidate Eric Adams in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall on October 22, 2021 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. Democratic NYC Mayoral candidate Eric Adams attended a GOTV event with Jumaane Williams, New York City Public Advocate, and NYC Comptroller candidate Brad Lander on the eve of early voting in NYC. The event comes two days after Adams faced off in the first mayoral debate with Republican Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rally with Democratic NYC Mayoral candidate Eric Adams in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall on October 22, 2021 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

He also ran for lieutenant governor, describing himself as a “Democratic Socialist” with hopes of abolishing ICE, the Jacobin noted.

Fifty-three-year-old Joseph Rolland lives near the military base and believes Williams is being very “hypocritical.”

Rolland said, “He gets to protect himself, and yet we can’t?”

“I feel like it’s a situation where regular citizens are not allowed to defend ourselves, and people like our elected officials can. What I would say to the elected officials is if you’re so anti-police and so anti-gun, then you should give up all of those privileges that allow you to protect yourself,” he added.

