The White House took the unusual step of recording and editing an address from President Joe Biden on Tuesday before releasing it to the public.

The president addressed the country on the occasion of the nine-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre, promising to continue fighting for gun control.

Today, @POTUS marked nine years since the Sandy Hook elementary school tragedy, remembering all of the lives lost and forever affected by gun violence since that shooting, and repeating his call for Congress to pass commonsense gun legislation. pic.twitter.com/CgUdLilT6u — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 14, 2021

The White House did not provide any access to reporters for the address, which resulted in no questions being asked after Biden finished speaking.

Usually, reporters and media cameras are brought into the White House to film the president when he addresses the nation.

Hit with bright spotlights, Biden squinted as he spoke into the camera for a video that was edited to include different camera angles.

In the video, Biden recalled that Democrats tried and failed to enact stricter gun control laws, faced with Republican opposition to their proposals.

“It was so darn frustrating, and it’s still frustrating now for you and me and so many others,” Biden said.

Biden added that news headlines of mass shootings in the United States “embarrasses us as a nation” and promised to continue fighting for more gun control.