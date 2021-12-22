Barely 21 percent of registered voters strongly approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found on Wednesday.

While those who strongly approve of Biden’s performance barely reached the twenties, nearly 40 percent strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

Overall, Biden’s job approval is underwater by ten percentage points. Forty-three percent approved of Biden’s performance, while 53 percent disapproved.

The poll also revealed Biden’s favorability rating has sunk to negative territory by six points. Forty-five percent viewed Biden favorably. A majority of 51 percent viewed Biden unfavorably.

When registered voters were asked whether Biden’s America is headed in the correct direction, 63 percent said the nation is headed down the wrong track. Only 37 percent said it was headed in the right direction.

GASLIGHT: Joe Biden said his catastrophically low approval rating is because Americans are getting "inaccurate information" about "their situation" and are "“being told that Armageddon’s on the way." https://t.co/DL8Ymum2hs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 11, 2021

The poor polling numbers for Biden come as crisis and chaos have seemingly defined the presidents’ first year in the White House.

With inflation reaching a 40 year high, crime rates surging across the nation, migrants streaming over the southern border, supply chain woes, U.S. troops dying during the Afghan withdrawal, and the omicron variant causing experts to alter mitigation strategies, Biden has not produced much good news.

But that has not stopped the 79-year-old claiming the nation is better than it was under Donald Trump.

Last week, the White House allegedly leaked a memo to Axios that touted a list of successes, which encompassed four main buckets. Those included the economy, vaccine distribution, supply chain crisis, and the appointment of judges.

The memo was reportedly titled, “2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families.”

