Conor Lamb Reaffirmed His Position to ‘End the Filibuster’

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), looking to make a statement in the crowded Democrat Senate primary in Pennsylvania, reaffirmed his pledge to end the filibuster if elected to the Senate.

“I will vote to end the filibuster,” Lamb declared in a video he put on social media.

“Republicans are abusing it to block voting rights and endanger our democracy, to block health care and child care and union protections,” he tried to explain. “We have to win this Senate seat to end the filibuster. It’s that simple.”

I will vote to end the filibuster. Republicans are abusing it to block voting rights & endanger our democracy. To block health care & child care & union protections. We have to win this Senate seat to end the filibuster. I can win & help get it done. It's that simple. #PASen pic.twitter.com/lJSEkXVM8Z — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) January 3, 2022

However, this would not be the first time Lamb has said he wants to end the filibuster. Last year, in a series of tweets, he explained that “the filibuster has to go” after Senate Republicans blocked legislation meant to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 incident.

Yesterday made things really clear. ⁰⁰I believe the filibuster has to go. Short thread explaining why: — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) May 29, 2021

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) penned a letter explaining his intention to hold a vote to change filibuster rules to allow his partisan voting bills — “The Freedom to Vote Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act” — to pass quickly.

The filibuster is based on a long-established Senate rule to require 60 votes to pass most legislation. However, Democrats want to change the rule to pass their partisan legislation without help from the Republicans. The Senate Democrats currently only have a slim majority as the chamber is split evenly, 50-50, between the two sides. Still, the Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris as a tie-breaker vote when needed.

Lamb announced last year he would leave the House of Representatives to seek the Democrat nomination to run for the state’s open Senate seat after Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) announced he would be retiring. However, Lamb reportedly lacks a campaign war chest and is behind in the polls, unlike his Democrat opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.