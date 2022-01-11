Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday complained about Sen. Rand Paul’s campaign for him to be fired as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

“Fire Dr. Fauci,” the paper read that Fauci held up for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to see during his testimony:

Fauci held up the document to draw attention to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) initiative on his website to raise money to fire Fauci.

.@RandPaul just ENDED Fauci on LIVE TV Fauci has no idea what to do with himself other than tremble in fear and whine about Rand Paul's "Fire Fauci" campaign This is the GREATEST thing you'll WATCH today. LOL! pic.twitter.com/zhWHmrKAwb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2022

Fauci said the following about Paul’s initiative:

What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that… kindles the crazies out there and I have life threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying. It makes a difference… on December 21st, a person was arrested who was on the way from Sacramento to Washington, DC at a speed stop in Iowa. And they asked the police to ask him where he was going and he was going to Washington, DC to kill Dr. Fauci. … So go to Rand Paul website and you see fired Dr. Fauci with a little box that says contribute here. You can do five dollars. Ten dollars, twenty dollars, a hundred dollars. So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain.

