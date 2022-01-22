Poll: Nearly One-Third of Americans Say They Have Not Gotten a Coronavirus Vaccination

Nearly one-third of Americans say they have not received a vaccination for the Chinese coronavirus, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

They survey asked respondents to indicate whether they have received a coronavirus vaccine, and while 69 percent said they have received at least one shot of any manufacturer’s coronavirus vaccine, 31 percent said they have not.

Of those who have not received a coronavirus vaccine of any sort, a majority — 64 percent — said they do not plan on getting any of the shots, followed by 20 percent who said they “might” get one in the future.

The survey, taken January 15-18, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent and comes as the Biden administration continues to push restrictions on the American people, despite pitching vaccines as the avenue to return to a state of pre-pandemic normalcy.

“For our country, the choice is simple: get more people vaccinated, or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country. The virus will not go away by itself, or because we wish it away: we have to act,” Biden said in November, deeming vaccination the “single best pathway out of this pandemic.”

At the time, Biden claimed that his requirements were “working,” despite the fact that the country as a whole experienced yet another surge of the virus. Then, two months later, the Supreme Court blocked his Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate, which would have affected roughly 84 million workers.

“This is no everyday exercise of federal power. It is instead a significant encroachment into the lives—and health—of a vast number of employees,” the court’s opinion in NFIB v. OSHA read. We expect Congress to speak clearly when authorizing an agency to exercise powers of vast economic and political significance.”